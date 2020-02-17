top
Harriet Tubman as a Woman Warrior
Date Sunday February 23
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
NPML
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Harriet Tubman as a Woman Warrior
by Al Sargis, Director, Friedrich Engels Institute of Marxist War & Military Analysis

The recent (2019) film, Harriet, left many aspects of Harriet Tubman’s life and work unexplored.  Tubman's military exploits include being head of military intelligence of the Department of the Potomac and her planning, organizing and leading the only amphibious assault by a woman in US history.  Also, little known is both her co-planning of John Brown's Raid on Harper's Ferry and furnishing some of John Brown's troops.  Additionally, she was an army hospital nurse.  This perspective on Tubman is described in one book as "America's most unsung Civil War general."  It is why General Grant regarded Harriet Tubman as "worth many regiments in the Northern forces" and John Brown called her "General".  While known for her work in the Underground Railroad, little is mentioned about how this prepared her for her later activities with John Brown and during the Civil War. This lecture will cover how each phase of her life groomed her for the next one: from before and during the Underground Railroad, her relationship with John Brown and, finally, her little known Civil War exploits. Tubman's turn to armed revolutionary struggle to abolish slavery in contrast to many, if not most, abolitionists, and its political, moral and religious basis, will be an underlying theme.
Gerald Smith may join us to say a few words from a Black HISTORICAL context.

Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 17th, 2020 10:21 AM
