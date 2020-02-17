top
The 2020 Elections: What’s at Stake? What Are Our Choices?
Date Saturday March 07
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St, Berkeley
The Trump presidency has helped create a climate of disorientation and crisis here and around the world. The Democrats promise to fix the broken system, or they just assume that people who are sickened by Trump will put their hopes in a Democratic candidate — no matter who it is.

Can the elections bring about the changes we need, beyond getting rid of Trump? How can we begin to organize our own forces to deal with the problems of our time? Come to a presentation and discussion about these important questions.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/the-2020-el...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 17th, 2020 8:44 AM
