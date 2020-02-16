top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism
Major Renovation Project at Negro Bar
by California State Parks
Sunday Feb 16th, 2020 3:18 AM
170 years ago the Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar was established along Historic Rancho Rio De Los Americano, owned by the "African Founding Father of California" Don Guillermo Leidesdorff or William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr.
sm_img_4313.jpg
original image (1152x864)
Major Renovation Project at Negro Bar – California State Parks announces the start of a major renovation project that will improve recreation facilities at the Negro Bar unit of the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (SRA) beginning on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

The renovation project will include:
New interpretive panels that highlight the area’s historic, natural and cultural resources.

ADA accessible walkways to the swim beach.

New stairway access to the beach.
A new restroom facility.

A new paddle sport concession facility and Junior Lifeguard facility.

Improved picnic facilities with picnic tables, shade ramadas, barbecues, trashcans, and additional group picnic sites.

Converting an existing gravel area into additional paved parking.

The renovation project is expected to last through October 2020 and will impact access to the swim beach area and day-use parking facilities in the western portion of the park.

The launch ramp, main parking area, horse assembly area, group campground facilities and trail access to the American River Bike Trail will not be affected.

For questions about this project, please contact California State Parks’ Gold Fields District Office at (916) 988-0205.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 566.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code