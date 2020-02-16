From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Major Renovation Project at Negro Bar
170 years ago the Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar was established along Historic Rancho Rio De Los Americano, owned by the "African Founding Father of California" Don Guillermo Leidesdorff or William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr.
Major Renovation Project at Negro Bar – California State Parks announces the start of a major renovation project that will improve recreation facilities at the Negro Bar unit of the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (SRA) beginning on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
The renovation project will include:
New interpretive panels that highlight the area’s historic, natural and cultural resources.
ADA accessible walkways to the swim beach.
New stairway access to the beach.
A new restroom facility.
A new paddle sport concession facility and Junior Lifeguard facility.
Improved picnic facilities with picnic tables, shade ramadas, barbecues, trashcans, and additional group picnic sites.
Converting an existing gravel area into additional paved parking.
The renovation project is expected to last through October 2020 and will impact access to the swim beach area and day-use parking facilities in the western portion of the park.
The launch ramp, main parking area, horse assembly area, group campground facilities and trail access to the American River Bike Trail will not be affected.
For questions about this project, please contact California State Parks’ Gold Fields District Office at (916) 988-0205.
