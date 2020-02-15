top
Stand Up San Francisco Monthly Meeting
Date Sunday February 16
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPaul Hessinger
Email5jaguar5 [at] comcast.net
Phone415-378-9294
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library, Noe Valley Branch, 451 Jersey, San Francisco 94114 (turn left immediately inside front door)
Stand Up San Francisco is holding it’s monthly meeting for February 2020. We'll be hearing from Yoni Landau, founder of Resistance Labs, about his organization's campaigns, strategies, and wins.  Texting is super easy and very EFFECTIVE.  Come see how you can get into it! We meet every third Sunday of the month from 2 - 4 pm. We hope your group will send at least a representative, if possible, to bring information back to your group. All are invited.
For more event information: https://www.standupsf.net

