Stand Up San Francisco is holding it’s monthly meeting for February 2020. We'll be hearing from Yoni Landau, founder of Resistance Labs, about his organization's campaigns, strategies, and wins. Texting is super easy and very EFFECTIVE. Come see how you can get into it! We meet every third Sunday of the month from 2 - 4 pm. We hope your group will send at least a representative, if possible, to bring information back to your group. All are invited.



