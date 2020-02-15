



Plus: Hidden episodes of Soviet support for African & women’s liberation



Discussion will follow talks and video presentations. Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Share the event on Facebook:







February 21, 2020, will mark the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the great African American leader Malcolm X. We will show the film “Time Has Come Today” from the Eyes on the Prize series, which focuses on Malcolm X and the intense Freedom Struggle in the period 1964 to 1966 when major victories were won. Black History Month challenges the dominant racist version of U.S. history.Plus: Hidden episodes of Soviet support for African & women’s liberationDiscussion will follow talks and video presentations. Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/788036631738507/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 15th, 2020 5:26 PM