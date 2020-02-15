From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black History Month Film Showing Honoring the Life of Malcolm X
|Date
|Friday February 21
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
February 21, 2020, will mark the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the great African American leader Malcolm X. We will show the film “Time Has Come Today” from the Eyes on the Prize series, which focuses on Malcolm X and the intense Freedom Struggle in the period 1964 to 1966 when major victories were won. Black History Month challenges the dominant racist version of U.S. history.
Plus: Hidden episodes of Soviet support for African & women’s liberation
Discussion will follow talks and video presentations. Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
