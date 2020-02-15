From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 2/21/2020
|Sensible Cinema: The Black Press : Soldiers Without Swords
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 21
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|M. Starks
|Location Details
|
Unitarian Universalist Center
1187 Franklin/Geary Streets
|
All too often omitted from history the legacy of the Black newspaper
is brought to light in the film The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords
directed by Stanley Nelson the first film to chronicle this history.
Black Press pays tribute to a heroic and indispensable chapter in
Afro-American history from the first black newspaper Freedom -
Journal to the Chicago Defender, Pittsburgh Courier and many
others that gave African -American a voice they never had.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 15th, 2020 3:57 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network