All too often omitted from history the legacy of the Black newspaper

is brought to light in the film The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords

directed by Stanley Nelson the first film to chronicle this history.

Black Press pays tribute to a heroic and indispensable chapter in

Afro-American history from the first black newspaper Freedom -

Journal to the Chicago Defender, Pittsburgh Courier and many

others that gave African -American a voice they never had.

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 15th, 2020 3:57 PM