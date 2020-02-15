From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
|In the Revolutionary Vanguard of the Civil War: Harriet Tubman, Fighter for Black Freedom
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 07
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Spartacist League
|slbayarea [at] fastmail.net
|Phone
|510-839-0851
|Location Details
|
First Congregational Church
2501 Harrison St., Oakland
|
Finish the Civil War! For Black Liberation Through Socialist Revolution!
Speaker with discussion period.
$2 donation. No one turned away for lack of funds.
For more event information: http://www.spartacist.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 15th, 2020 1:53 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network