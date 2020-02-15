From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Quarry on Mutsun Sacred Grounds 2-11-2020
I am proud to say that last Tuesday the Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution in support of protecting Juristac in Morgan Hill Ca. located in Santa Clara County.
The resolution was co-authored by the Mayor, and council members Drew Glover and Chris Krohn. The resolution is in support of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band in its hope to preserve the land located in Morgan Hill, Ca.
The Band wants to preserve Juristac - Sargent Ranches, as open space and to stop the Sargent Quarry Project. This territory has been spiritual grounds that the Amah Mutsun feel is sacred!
The Amah-Mutsun Tribal Band consists of Ohlone-Costanoan Indians of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco Counties.
People gathered before and after the council meeting. Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band spoke and led all in prayer. A handful of people spoke to the council including Mr. Lopez. before the vote to support the resolution.
Further information can be found at:
https://www.facebook.com/protectjuristac/
http://www.protectjuristac.org/petition/
Here are some photos from before, inside, and after the council meeting.
(All photos copyright©2020 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
§
