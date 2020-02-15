top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
No Quarry on Mutsun Sacred Grounds 2-11-2020
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Saturday Feb 15th, 2020 12:38 PM
I am proud to say that last Tuesday the Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution in support of protecting Juristac in Morgan Hill Ca. located in Santa Clara County.
sm_1_renamed.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
The resolution was co-authored by the Mayor, and council members Drew Glover and Chris Krohn. The resolution is in support of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band in its hope to preserve the land located in Morgan Hill, Ca.

The Band wants to preserve Juristac - Sargent Ranches, as open space and to stop the Sargent Quarry Project. This territory has been spiritual grounds that the Amah Mutsun feel is sacred!

The Amah-Mutsun Tribal Band consists of Ohlone-Costanoan Indians of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco Counties.

People gathered before and after the council meeting. Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band spoke and led all in prayer. A handful of people spoke to the council including Mr. Lopez. before the vote to support the resolution.

Further information can be found at:
https://www.facebook.com/protectjuristac/
http://www.protectjuristac.org/petition/

Here are some photos from before, inside, and after the council meeting.
(All photos copyright©2020 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_006.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_008.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_016.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_020.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_022.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_026.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_027.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_030.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_032.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_033.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_034.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_035.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_040.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_043.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_044.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_052.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_055.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun
sm_068.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
