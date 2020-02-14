A large landslide covered portions of the trail, located between Nimbus Dam and the Negro Bar recreation area of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, during the winter storms of January and February 2017.



In late August of 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in partnership with State Parks initiated repairs by removing the debris that covered the trail as a result of those storms.



The second phase of this project will utilize a geotechnical contractor to scale a portion of the bluff to remove loose rock from the face of the bluff directly above the trail.

Following the scaling, crews will remove the additional debris from the trail and the trail will be repaired and reopened for public use. Reopening this section of trail will be a major asset to the recreating and commuting public.



The segment of trail by the northern shore of Lake Natoma and Nimbus Dam will remain closed during the work until the trail repairs are complete, which is complete this 2020 Black History Month at Negro Bar State Park.



This opening will begin along the American River, approximately 3.25 miles upstream of Hazel Avenue and continue to the southern end of Negro Bar.



People using the bike trail access points located at the Hazel Avenue overpass, Sunset Avenue and Main Avenue intersection, the Mississippi Bar area, and the Negro Bar area, are advised that trail traffic is now open.



Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, California is 170 years old and the golden legacy by people of Pan African Ancestry is poised for renewed attention and historical preservation as seamless public investment continues along Historic Rancho Rio Del Los Americanos, first owned by the "African Founding Father of California." Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 10:07 PM