



Sessions are free and open to all. Each evening will begin with an informal shared meal at 6:00 pm followed by moderated conversations with experts at 6:30 pm, which will include addressing divisive systems, facilitated table discussions, music and more. Participants may arrive as strangers but will leave with new friendships, a shared sense of community, and a better understanding of how to take action with resilience and hope.



WHEN:

• February 20 at GLIDE’s Sanctuary

Shared meal at 6:00 pm; program starts at 6:30 pm



“What Brings Us Together?”

Is it possible that we have more in common with each other than we think? Facilitators Marvin K. White from GLIDE and Jorim Rhee from Grace will help us explore that question as they lead discussions to help uncover how we can live in community.



Facilitator/speaker:

Marvin K. White, MDiv, GLIDE Minister of Celebration

Jorim Rhee, Program Manager, Office of the Congregation, Grace



Additional Events Include:



• March 19 at Grace’s Chapter House Dining Room

Shared meal at 6:00 pm; program starts at 6:30 pm



“Can I Really Make a Difference?”

Problems are many. Solutions feel elusive. Take heart: change is possible, and you are not alone! Activist Lisa Fithian will share stories, insights and best practices from her over 40 years of leadership in community organizing. It will be an empowering evening, leaving attendees with a sense of possibility, direction and hope for the future.



Facilitator/speaker:

Lisa Fithian, community organizer, nonviolent direct-action trainer and author of Shut It Down: Stories from a Fierce, Loving Resistance (2019)



• April 23 at GLIDE’s Sanctuary

Shared meal at 6:00 pm; program starts at 6:30 pm



“From Neighbor to Kin, Breaking Down the Silos”

As staff Rabbi for GLIDE’s Center for Social Justice, Michael Lezak works to create a broad interfaith justice coalition. Michael will share insights and learnings from the field and discuss the philosophies and practicalities involved in his reconciliation and justice work. He will share how he brings groups with different experiences together to build strong, blended congregations.



Facilitator/speaker:

Rabbi Michael Lezak, Staff Rabbi at GLIDE’s Center for Social Justice



• May 28 at Grace’s Chapter House Dining Room

Shared meal 6:00 pm; program starts at 6:30 pm



“Reimagining Place, Rethinking Justice”

The design of a space influences human interactions taking place within it. This is especially evident in the justice system. The architecture of courthouses, prisons and other government spaces promotes authority and punishment from on high, not coming together for healing and reconciliation. Designer and restorative justice innovator Deanna Van Buren will discuss her work creating spaces that facilitate stakeholders coming together to restore broken relationships.



Facilitator/speaker:

Deanna Van Buren, co-founder of Oakland-based Designing Justice+Designing spaces



WHERE:

February 20 & April 23

GLIDE, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA



March 19 & May 28

Grace Cathedral, 1100 California Street, San Francisco, CA



INFO: For more information visit GLIDE.org; to RSVP, please contact Miguel Bustos,

mbustos [at] glide.org.





About GLIDE

Building on its 50-year legacy, GLIDE challenges inequities and stands with the poor, people of color, LGBTQ persons, and others facing oppression, isolation and stigma, while offering a holistic, integrated model of programs and services to address the complex needs of the community. Today, GLIDE continues to deepen its impact and extend its reach to thousands of individuals and families in need across the city. Through comprehensive services, fearless advocacy and spiritual connection, GLIDE remains a powerful beacon of hope for a healthier, more just and inclusive city.



About Grace Cathedral



Grace Cathedral is San Francisco's Episcopal cathedral for everyone. Our mission is to reimagine church with courage, joy and wonder in all that we do, serving as a place of community, spiritual practice, social justice, music and the arts. We take courageous stands to advance environmental stewardship, citizen awareness, early education, gender justice, an end to gun violence and care for seniors. We host concerts, lectures, performances and services throughout the year, and are home to the Cathedral School for Boys, the Choir for Men and Boys, the Community Preschool and the Ghiberti Center for Culture. Social justice allies and “neighbors,” GLIDE’s Center for Social Justice and Grace Cathedral, are joining together to host Community Thursdays, a free, innovative workshop series on alliance-building for social change. In an increasingly diverse, fractured and evolving city (and nation), Community Thursdays hopes to bridge the gap in experience and understanding between neighbors. 