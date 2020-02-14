2/27 SF Forum Challenging Silicon Valley Myths: Digital Activism & The Sharing Economy



Thursday February 27, 2020 9:55-11:40 AM

USF School Of Education

Room 110

2350 Turk Blvd.

San Francisco



Speakers:



• Jen Schradie --The Revolution that Wasn't: How Digital Activism Favors Conservatives,

• Steve Hill -- Raw Deal: How the "Uber Economy" and Runaway Capitalism are Screwing American Workers,

• Steve Zeltzer -- WorkWeek, Labor Tech, Laborfest



Sponsored by LaborNet, LaborTech, Department of Media Studies, University of San Francisco



For information

Labormedia101now(at)gmail.com



