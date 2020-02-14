top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 2/27/2020
SF Forum Challenging Silicon Valley Myths: Digital Activism & The Sharing Economy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 27
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorLaborTech, LaborNet, Department of Media Studies
Location Details
USF School Of Education
Room 110
2350 Turk Blvd.
San Francisco
2/27 SF Forum Challenging Silicon Valley Myths: Digital Activism & The Sharing Economy

Thursday February 27, 2020 9:55-11:40 AM
USF School Of Education
Room 110
2350 Turk Blvd.
San Francisco

Speakers:

• Jen Schradie --The Revolution that Wasn't: How Digital Activism Favors Conservatives,
• Steve Hill -- Raw Deal: How the "Uber Economy" and Runaway Capitalism are Screwing American Workers,
• Steve Zeltzer -- WorkWeek, Labor Tech, Laborfest

Sponsored by LaborNet, LaborTech, Department of Media Studies, University of San Francisco

Sponsored by LaborNet, LaborTech
Department of Media Studies
University of San Francisco
For information
Labormedia101now(at)gmail.com
sm_silicon_valley_talk__5_.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information: http://www.labortech.net

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 2:32 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code