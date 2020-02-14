From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
|Thursday February 27
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|LaborTech, LaborNet, Department of Media Studies
USF School Of Education
Room 110
2350 Turk Blvd.
San Francisco
2/27 SF Forum Challenging Silicon Valley Myths: Digital Activism & The Sharing Economy
Thursday February 27, 2020 9:55-11:40 AM
USF School Of Education
Room 110
2350 Turk Blvd.
San Francisco
Speakers:
• Jen Schradie --The Revolution that Wasn't: How Digital Activism Favors Conservatives,
• Steve Hill -- Raw Deal: How the "Uber Economy" and Runaway Capitalism are Screwing American Workers,
• Steve Zeltzer -- WorkWeek, Labor Tech, Laborfest
Sponsored by LaborNet, LaborTech, Department of Media Studies, University of San Francisco
Sponsored by LaborNet, LaborTech
Department of Media Studies
University of San Francisco
For information
Labormedia101now(at)gmail.com
For more event information: http://www.labortech.net
