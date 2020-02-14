From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

The Survival of the ILWU at Stake! Interview With Retired ILWU Local 10 Member Jack Heyman by WorkWeek

Friday Feb 14th, 2020 12:13 PM WorkWeek on KPOO looks at the recent article by Jack Heyman about the survival of the ILWU. Jack Heyman who is retired Executive Board member of ILWU Local 10 discusses the history of the ILWU and the present attacks including a $93 million judgement against the union, the threatened privatization and destruction of the Port of Oakland and total automation of most longshore jobs.



WorkWeek interviews retired ILWU Local 10 longshoreman Jack Heyman about the dangers facing the ILWU and the fight for survival. He looks at the US Federal $93 million against the ILWU, the privatization of. the Port of Oakland threatening longshore and maritime jobs as well the full automation of the port.



He discusses how workers action on the docks has historically been the way that the ILWU has defended their union. Today according to Heyman the ILWU leadership is putting their hope in a US Federal judge and has launched no political or education campaign to unite the entire labor movement about this dangerous attack.



Retired ILWU member Jack Heyman is opposing the removal of WorkWeek radio and the corporatization of KPFA and Pacifica by the present management of the station.

The ILWU helped lead the 1934 general strike in San Francisco which was part of a west coast maritime strike. Heyman argues that the same kind of actions are needed now to defend the labor movement.

Heyman talks about the role of ILWU women and family members who joined the picket line in Longview Washington to win their strike.

ILWU Local 10 organized a rightwing attack on the Rincon Annex murals in the 1950's. Reactionaries attacked the murals as communist propaganda. The ILWU today is also defending the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High which the San Francisco School Board has voted to spend $800,000 to cover-up.

John Fisher, billionaire owner of the A's, the KIPP charter chain and the GAP corporation wants to privatize the Port of Oakland for a new A's stadium using tax money to pay for the infrastructure. This development with 3,000 condos and a hotel would destroy the working port and wipe out ILWU Local 10 and other maritime unions at the working port.