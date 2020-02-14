top
protest cheer
Darwin Day Luncheon and Lecture
Date Sunday February 16
Time 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Heilbron
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisc
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Annual Darwin Day Luncheon and Lecture
"What Were the Atoms in Your Body Doing 8 Billion Years Ago?
The Story of Cosmic Evolution by Dr. Andrew Fraknoi

(Dr. Fraknoi retired a Chair of the Astronomy Dept at Foothill College, and now teaches at the Fromm Institute of USF and the OLLI Program at SF State)

Lecture will start at 1:00 PM (Free)
Luncheon will start at 12:00 Noon
Suggested Lunch Donation: $15 for adults, $5 for children
Delicious Salad, Pasta with veggies and vegan option - Plus
desserts

Download PDF (2.5MB)
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/humanists-non-theists

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 11:32 AM
