From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student ActivismView other events for the week of 2/16/2020
|Darwin Day Luncheon and Lecture
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday February 16
|Time
|12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Dolores Perez Heilbron
|Location Details
|
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisc
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
|
Annual Darwin Day Luncheon and Lecture
"What Were the Atoms in Your Body Doing 8 Billion Years Ago?
The Story of Cosmic Evolution by Dr. Andrew Fraknoi
(Dr. Fraknoi retired a Chair of the Astronomy Dept at Foothill College, and now teaches at the Fromm Institute of USF and the OLLI Program at SF State)
Lecture will start at 1:00 PM (Free)
Luncheon will start at 12:00 Noon
Suggested Lunch Donation: $15 for adults, $5 for children
Delicious Salad, Pasta with veggies and vegan option - Plus
desserts
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/humanists-non-theists
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 11:32 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network