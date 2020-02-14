UCB Student Threatens Genocide to Palestinians; No Response From Campus by Newsy

Friday Feb 14th, 2020 10:30 AM

During a recent meeting of the Associated Students of the University of California, a UC Berkeley student spoke at the podium, pledging the genocide of "Palestinians from the world". The UC campus administration has taken no action against the student, and has taken no action to affirm the safety of Palestinian students and Palestinian visitors on campus.