

Love Song Sing Along

Resource Center For Nonviolence

612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz

Suggested Donation $10. No one turned away.



How fun, to sing together, to remember to love ourselves, the planet, & each other in the midst of the romance extravaganza of Valentines Day. Plus, you'll get samples from local vocal groups planning spring events including Healer Trio, Amica Women's Ensemble, & Bear Hugs. Let’s play, and experience the love all around us.



For more information:

Call: (831) 824-4370

Email:



