Love Song Sing Along
Date Friday February 14
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorAmica, Claire & Jerry Paul
Emailclaire4peace [at] yahoo.com
Phone(831) 824-4370
Location Details
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Friday, February 14, 7-9 pm
Love Song Sing Along
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Suggested Donation $10. No one turned away.

How fun, to sing together, to remember to love ourselves, the planet, & each other in the midst of the romance extravaganza of Valentines Day. Plus, you'll get samples from local vocal groups planning spring events including Healer Trio, Amica Women's Ensemble, & Bear Hugs. Let’s play, and experience the love all around us.

For more information:
Call: (831) 824-4370
Email: claire4peace [at] yahoo.com

https://www.santacruz.com/events/love-song-sing-along-at-resource-center-for-nonviolence-feb-14th-2020-7-00pm
For more event information: https://www.santacruz.com/events/love-song...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 9:49 AM
