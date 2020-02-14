From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Friday, February 14, 7-9 pm
Love Song Sing Along
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Suggested Donation $10. No one turned away.
How fun, to sing together, to remember to love ourselves, the planet, & each other in the midst of the romance extravaganza of Valentines Day. Plus, you'll get samples from local vocal groups planning spring events including Healer Trio, Amica Women's Ensemble, & Bear Hugs. Let’s play, and experience the love all around us.
For more information:
Call: (831) 824-4370
Email: claire4peace [at] yahoo.com
https://www.santacruz.com/events/love-song-sing-along-at-resource-center-for-nonviolence-feb-14th-2020-7-00pm
