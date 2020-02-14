4 PM: “Election Integrity & the 2020 Calif Primary”, Harvey Wasserman, Dennis Bernstein (KPFA Flashpoints), Jim Soper

6PM: Potluck dinner; vegetarian & vegan

6:30 Program: “Active Hope: Will We Survive?"

JOANNA MACY: "The Nuclear Obsession: Can We be Free at Last?"; Panel "Shut Diablo Canyon Nuke in 2020!" with Harvey Wasserman, Jessica Tovar, John Geesman, Cynthia Papermaster, BARC (Barkers Agitating for Reactor Closures); EMMA'S REVOLUTION! Rapid action updates: Extinction Rebellion, Public Banking, Poor People's Campaign, 5G-Free Berkeley, CA Progressive Alliance, Codepink. Social Hour: Information tables/book sales.

HOMEMADE ORGANIC PIES with suggested $10 donation to Codepink. Apple, Impeach, berry, banana cream, lemon meringue, gluten-free chocolate, vegan and sugar-free apple + wine, tea, fruit.

Co-hosts: BFUU Social Justice, Codepink Women for Peace, Extinction Rebellion, BARC (Barkers Agitating for Reactor Closures).

PLUS,

Sunday, 2/16 4:00 PM, Historic Fellowship Hall, BFUU, 1924 Cedar St. @ Bonita, Berkeley

“History of the United States in 54 Minutes” Harvey Wasserman. We can't wait to see Harvey perform this for us!

