Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Joanna Macy, Harvey Wasserman, Emma's Revolution!
Date Saturday February 15
Time 6:15 PM - 8:45 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/Authorcynthia papermaster
Location Details
Historic Fellowship Hall, 1924 Cedar St., Berkeley
4 PM: “Election Integrity & the 2020 Calif Primary”, Harvey Wasserman, Dennis Bernstein (KPFA Flashpoints), Jim Soper
6PM: Potluck dinner; vegetarian & vegan
6:30 Program: “Active Hope: Will We Survive?"
JOANNA MACY: "The Nuclear Obsession: Can We be Free at Last?"; Panel "Shut Diablo Canyon Nuke in 2020!" with Harvey Wasserman, Jessica Tovar, John Geesman, Cynthia Papermaster, BARC (Barkers Agitating for Reactor Closures); EMMA'S REVOLUTION! Rapid action updates: Extinction Rebellion, Public Banking, Poor People's Campaign, 5G-Free Berkeley, CA Progressive Alliance, Codepink. Social Hour: Information tables/book sales.
HOMEMADE ORGANIC PIES with suggested $10 donation to Codepink. Apple, Impeach, berry, banana cream, lemon meringue, gluten-free chocolate, vegan and sugar-free apple + wine, tea, fruit.
Co-hosts: BFUU Social Justice, Codepink Women for Peace, Extinction Rebellion, BARC (Barkers Agitating for Reactor Closures).
PLUS,
Sunday, 2/16 4:00 PM, Historic Fellowship Hall, BFUU, 1924 Cedar St. @ Bonita, Berkeley
“History of the United States in 54 Minutes” Harvey Wasserman. We can't wait to see Harvey perform this for us!
sm_20140806_213950.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4810861161...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 5:11 AM
§
by cynthia papermaster Friday Feb 14th, 2020 5:11 AM
10868065_10203434167719794_9016785798972061905_n.jpg
SHUT PG&E'S DIABLO CANYON NOW!
§Emma's Revolution
by cynthia papermaster Friday Feb 14th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_l1006690.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Codepink, Extinction Rebellion, BARC (Barkers Agitating for Reactor Closures), BFUU Social Justice
