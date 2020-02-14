top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 2/14/2020
Gracias Chelsea Manning & Julian Assange for Exposing Bush's War Crimes
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 14
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Authororion the elder
Emailohohorion99 [at] gmail.com
Phone5104596642
Location Details
Fruitvale and MacArthur oakland 94602
Organizing to Save Chelsea and Julian because of recent
UN report .They said 'Chelsea's and Julian's Solitary Confinement is Torture "

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/sign-the-petition-free-chelsea-manning-now
correct_chelsea_and_julian_final__11-13-19__2__1_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (62.0KB)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/sign-t...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 14th, 2020 12:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code