While wars have historically been fought with soldiers and guns, the sole superpower has realized its monopoly ability to wage financial war through sanctions and embargoes against its perceived enemies around the world -- Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, and Gaza. How and why does the United States alone exercise this extraterritorial power to such devastating effect?



Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health. He has visited and studied all of the countries under U.S. sanctions and observed the consequences of sanctions and embargoes.



Co-sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and WILPF Monterey County Branch

