|Social Justice Through Music: A Worship Service
|Sunday February 23
|10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
|Other
|Joanna Foley
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Looking for a grand finale for your celebration of Black History Month? Consider this combination of free concert and worship service. Featuring excerpts from his forthcoming musical “Harlem Voices” Clovice Lewis will present songs such as “The Night They Burned Rosewood,” “Secret Sauce,” and “If I Had Way” to celebrate the power of music to promote social justice.
Lewis is a professional composer and cellist as well as a seminary student at Starr King School for the Ministry. “Harlem Voices” is his first two-act musical which awaits its first full scale professional performance. The excepts from the musical will whet the aural appetite of those who are eager to enjoy Lewis’ musical in full.
In addition to Lewis’ compositions, the event at BFUU will feature well known liberation songs including “Oh Freedom” and “Wade in the Water and participation by local activist Ira X. Armstrong.
Each Sunday service at Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists concludes with sharing of food and fellowship and usually features spontaneous singing and joyful dancing around the piano.
For more info: 615-633-6268
Free to the public. Wheelchair accessible.
