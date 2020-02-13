From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

KPFA Rally On Taxes, Bylaws & Support For WorkWeek Radio by WorkWeek

Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM A rally was held on 2/12/20 in front of KPFA to report on the threat of an auction on KPFA property for the failure of management to pay the property taxes. Speakers also discussed the proposed bylaws and the cancellation of WorkWeek, the only labor radio show on KPFA Pacifica.

The rally speakers also discussed the cancellation of WorkWeek which is the only regular labor radio show on KPFA. It was canceled by manager Quincy McCoy without any notice.

SMART 1741 school bus drivers have sent a letter to Quincy McCoy calling for the reinstatement of WorkWeek. They also call for additional labor programming on KPFA.

Professor Pete. Farruggio talked about the rightwing turn in programming on KPFA and why that is an important issue.

A SMART 1741 school bus driver gave solidarity to the rally. Her local has called for the reinstatement of WorkWeek Radio.

Supporters of the KPFA management and Pacifica bylaw changes came out to support the manager Quincy McCoy.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/02/13/ww_kpfa_taxes_bylaws_rally_audio_2-12-20.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

This is the audio of the 2/12/20 rally.

Retired ILWU Local 10 longshoreman Jack Heyman spoke about the importance of KPFA to the ILWU in the fight against privatization of the port and the need to have WorkWeek reinstated.