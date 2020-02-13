top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
KPFA Rally On Taxes, Bylaws & Support For WorkWeek Radio
by WorkWeek
Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
A rally was held on 2/12/20 in front of KPFA to report on the threat of an auction on KPFA property for the failure of management to pay the property taxes. Speakers also discussed the proposed bylaws and the cancellation of WorkWeek, the only labor radio show on KPFA Pacifica.
sm_img_9804.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally was held in front of KPFA Pacifica in Berkeley on 2/12/20 to report on the failure by management to pay the property taxes on the building for six years. The speakers also discussed the proposed new bylaws that will corporatize the Pacifica Foundation with outsiders including the former president of the UAW Bob King who covered up massive corruption in the UAW. Nearly the entire leadership is either in jail under indictment for fraud and misuse of the membership dues.
The rally speakers also discussed the cancellation of WorkWeek which is the only regular labor radio show on KPFA. It was canceled by manager Quincy McCoy without any notice.
Production of WorkWeek
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§School Bus Drivers Call For Reinstatement of WorkWeek
by WorkWeek Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
sm_school_bus_drivers_letter_workweek_2-12-20.jpg
original image (546x640)
SMART 1741 school bus drivers have sent a letter to Quincy McCoy calling for the reinstatement of WorkWeek. They also call for additional labor programming on KPFA.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Professor Pete Farruggio Spoke About The Change Of Programming
by WorkWeek Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
sm_img_9892.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Professor Pete. Farruggio talked about the rightwing turn in programming on KPFA and why that is an important issue.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§SMART 1741 School Bus Driver Gave Solidarity At Rally
by WorkWeek Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
sm_img_9740.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A SMART 1741 school bus driver gave solidarity to the rally. Her local has called for the reinstatement of WorkWeek Radio.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Supporters of Management Of KPFA Came Out
by WorkWeek Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
sm_img_9769.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of the KPFA management and Pacifica bylaw changes came out to support the manager Quincy McCoy.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§KPFA Rally 2/12/20
by WorkWeek Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (831.2MB) | Embed Audio
This is the audio of the 2/12/20 rally.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Retired ILWU Local 10 Member Jack Heyman Spoke At Rally
by WorkWeek Thursday Feb 13th, 2020 3:28 PM
sm_img_9896.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Retired ILWU Local 10 longshoreman Jack Heyman spoke about the importance of KPFA to the ILWU in the fight against privatization of the port and the need to have WorkWeek reinstated.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
