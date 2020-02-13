From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice
Untold - UnSold Black, Brown,Red, Broke & Disabled Voices in Black History Month Book Tour
POOR press is the poor people-led publishing arm of the grassroots, homeless and poor people-led movement, known as POOR Magazine, which has been dedicated to publishing and producing the books, art, education and culture of very low, no-income, homeless, Indigenous, disabled and incarcerated youth, adults and elders since 1996.
Press Release
Untold - UnSold
Black, Brown,Red, Broke & Disabled Voices in Black History Month - Book Tour
Locations:1801 Adeline st , Oakland, Ca 94607Press Contacts:
Leroy Moore & Tiny Gray-Garcia (510) 435-7500- (510) 649-8438, deeandtiny [at] poormagazine.org or Blackkrip [at] gmail.com
For Immediate Release:
In February Poor Press will be releasing eight powerful and beautiful books including Black Disabled Ancestors by Leroy Moore, Unwritten Law by Dee Allen, When Mama and Me Lived Outside by Lisa Tiny Gray-Garcia, Disturbance Within Myself by Audrey Candycorn, Chimalli by Muteado Silencio HorSe Tuuxi: My Name is Kai by Angel Heart, Everybody's Jesus by Katana Barnes; the most diverse Poor Book making program in the history of Poor Press topics include, homelessness and street survival of a mother and daughter, to police brutality, to having Jesus in your life, to a Native American children's story, to Black disabled ancestors, to a single mother surviving her son being murdered, to a pre-internet world seeing the future, and finally the beautiful art and stories of Indigenous P'urepecha from the lands of Michoacán, Mexico; displaced here in the United States, his intention is to inspire his Indigenous people to take the blanket, the paintings, the mud, the brushes and remember to that we are craftspeople.
POOR press is the poor people-led publishing arm of the grassroots, homeless and poor people-led movement, known as POOR Magazine, which has been dedicated to publishing and producing the books, art, education and culture of very low, no-income, homeless, Indigenous, disabled and incarcerated youth, adults and elders since 1996.
All of these powerful, ground-breaking publications are informed by the original theory of Poverty Scholarship- Poor People-led Theory, Art, Words and Tears Across Mama Earth, which was released in 2019, with a national tour; being re-released in 2020 as part of this powerful collection.
The celebration and reading will take place at West Oakland Public Library on Wednesday February 26th @ 5pm
Address: 1801 Adeline St. Oakland, CA 94607
facebook - http://www.facebook.com/PovertyScholarshipBook/
twitter- http://www.twitter.com/PoScholarship
instagram - http://www.instagram.com/povertyscholarshipbook/
Untold - UnSold
Black, Brown,Red, Broke & Disabled Voices in Black History Month - Book Tour
Locations:1801 Adeline st , Oakland, Ca 94607Press Contacts:
Leroy Moore & Tiny Gray-Garcia (510) 435-7500- (510) 649-8438, deeandtiny [at] poormagazine.org or Blackkrip [at] gmail.com
For Immediate Release:
In February Poor Press will be releasing eight powerful and beautiful books including Black Disabled Ancestors by Leroy Moore, Unwritten Law by Dee Allen, When Mama and Me Lived Outside by Lisa Tiny Gray-Garcia, Disturbance Within Myself by Audrey Candycorn, Chimalli by Muteado Silencio HorSe Tuuxi: My Name is Kai by Angel Heart, Everybody's Jesus by Katana Barnes; the most diverse Poor Book making program in the history of Poor Press topics include, homelessness and street survival of a mother and daughter, to police brutality, to having Jesus in your life, to a Native American children's story, to Black disabled ancestors, to a single mother surviving her son being murdered, to a pre-internet world seeing the future, and finally the beautiful art and stories of Indigenous P'urepecha from the lands of Michoacán, Mexico; displaced here in the United States, his intention is to inspire his Indigenous people to take the blanket, the paintings, the mud, the brushes and remember to that we are craftspeople.
POOR press is the poor people-led publishing arm of the grassroots, homeless and poor people-led movement, known as POOR Magazine, which has been dedicated to publishing and producing the books, art, education and culture of very low, no-income, homeless, Indigenous, disabled and incarcerated youth, adults and elders since 1996.
All of these powerful, ground-breaking publications are informed by the original theory of Poverty Scholarship- Poor People-led Theory, Art, Words and Tears Across Mama Earth, which was released in 2019, with a national tour; being re-released in 2020 as part of this powerful collection.
The celebration and reading will take place at West Oakland Public Library on Wednesday February 26th @ 5pm
Address: 1801 Adeline St. Oakland, CA 94607
facebook - http://www.facebook.com/PovertyScholarshipBook/
twitter- http://www.twitter.com/PoScholarship
instagram - http://www.instagram.com/povertyscholarshipbook/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network