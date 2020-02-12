top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
COLA Strikers Take Base of UCSC Campus; Arrests Made
by COLA 4 UCSC
Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 3:51 PM
The main entrance to UC Santa Cruz is shut down right now. Over a dozen COLA strikers were arrested today. (Videos from today. Credit: Kyron Foo)
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (350.2MB) | Embed Video
As early as September 2019, organizers as part of the GSA, UAW2865, and from across campus have been calling for a Cost of Living Adjustment. The demand has been repeatedly presented to UCSC administration without equivocations. We demand:

A Cost of Living Adjustment for every graduate student, regardless of residence, visa, documentation, employment or funding status, to bring us:

* Out of rent burden
* Without raising tuition or campus fees
* With a guarantee of non-retaliation

At current rates, this amounts to an additional monthly payment of $1,412.

More info:
https://payusmoreucsc.com/
https://twitter.com/payusmoreucsc
§Blocking the intersection
by COLA 4 UCSC Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 4:03 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (394.7MB) | Embed Video
https://payusmoreucsc.com/
§Arrests part 2
by COLA 4 UCSC Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 4:19 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (142.7MB) | Embed Video
https://payusmoreucsc.com/
§Earlier arrests
by COLA 4 UCSC Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 4:55 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (192.2MB) | Embed Video
https://payusmoreucsc.com/
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
UpdateCOLA 4 UCSCWednesday Feb 12th, 2020 4:44 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code