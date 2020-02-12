The main entrance to UC Santa Cruz is shut down right now. Over a dozen COLA strikers were arrested today. (Videos from today. Credit: Kyron Foo)

As early as September 2019, organizers as part of the GSA, UAW2865, and from across campus have been calling for a Cost of Living Adjustment. The demand has been repeatedly presented to UCSC administration without equivocations. We demand:A Cost of Living Adjustment for every graduate student, regardless of residence, visa, documentation, employment or funding status, to bring us:* Out of rent burden* Without raising tuition or campus fees* With a guarantee of non-retaliationAt current rates, this amounts to an additional monthly payment of $1,412.More info: