COLA Strikers Take Base of UCSC Campus; Arrests Made
The main entrance to UC Santa Cruz is shut down right now. Over a dozen COLA strikers were arrested today. (Videos from today. Credit: Kyron Foo)
As early as September 2019, organizers as part of the GSA, UAW2865, and from across campus have been calling for a Cost of Living Adjustment. The demand has been repeatedly presented to UCSC administration without equivocations. We demand:
A Cost of Living Adjustment for every graduate student, regardless of residence, visa, documentation, employment or funding status, to bring us:
* Out of rent burden
* Without raising tuition or campus fees
* With a guarantee of non-retaliation
At current rates, this amounts to an additional monthly payment of $1,412.
More info:
https://payusmoreucsc.com/
https://twitter.com/payusmoreucsc
