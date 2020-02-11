From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Harvey Wasserman speaking on nukes and elections
Sunday February 16
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Class/Workshop
Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street @ Geary
San Francisco
On Nukes: Harvey Wasserman will discuss strategies for shutting the two commercial reactors at Diablo Canyon. He documents that PG&E is operating Diablo at a loss of more than $1 billion/year in over-market charges to customers & ex-customers. The realities of a disaster-in-progress are with us, and must be dealt with asap (in prep for this talk, you might consider watching the 5-part HBO series on Chernobyl).
On Elections: The complex realities of election theft in California and the nation: Illicit manipulations of the electoral system. Stripped voter registration rolls flipped electronic vote counts and the slave-remnant Electoral College that could put Trump in the White House for another term -- an outcome that threatens democracy and human survival.
