|Sunday March 08
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|XR South Bay
|xrsb [at] protonmail.com
|Local Color, 300 S. First Street, Basement room B, San Jose, California 95113
Non-Violent Direct Action Training
By Hilary McQuie of Diablo Rising Tide (DiRT)
Required: Please RSVP in advance here:
*** http://tiny.cc/1qaqjz ***
Learn how to change the world in a community of friends – and be a part of history! This training will take participants through many of the strategies, tools and considerations of non-violent direct action (NVDA), including:
*power and privilege
*de-escalation
*blockades
*legal
*direct action organizing models
*and the opportunity to form affinity groups.
This training will be an important place to get plugged in for upcoming spring actions, which include blockading/occupying a number of key locations as part of the “Stop the Pipeline Campaign” through March, culminating in disrupting business at 1,000 bank branches across the country on April 23, 2020.
For more event information: http://tiny.cc/1qaqjz
