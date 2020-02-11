top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
The Vagina Monologues: English & ASL Translation
Date Friday February 14
Time 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorOne Billion Rising
Location Details
Kaleidoscope Caberet
927 Petaluma Blvd North
Petaluma, CA 94952
Join us for a night of women's empowerment featuring Sonoma counties 2020 production of The Vagina Monologues (TVM) (English & ASL)in conjunction with One Billion Rising (OBR) world-wide event. As part of OBR, a free Vision Rising art workshop lead by Synergy Sisterhood is offered(info below)

An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who liked to look at it.

The Lineup:

Free Vision Rising Workshops: 5:00-7:00pm
Design a postcard sized vision board in support of survivors of gender violence. Have an open discussion, create positive, loving images to be donated to Verity or keep for yourself.

The Vagina Monologues 7:30-9:00pm
Discounts: Bring your mom or a male for $5 off. $10 max. discount.

Free entry for Volunteers!!
Email relaxing_ronda [at] yahoo.com to sign up!

*100% of all funds raised will support Verity, Sonoma County's Rape Crisis, Trauma, & Healing Center.

Based on dozens of interviews with women, The Vagina Monologues introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices that addresses women's sexuality and the social stigma surrounding rape and abuse, creating a new conversation about and with women. The play is meant to act as a mechanism for moving people to act to end violence.

$15-$25.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/OBR.TVM.PETALUMA

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 11th, 2020 2:17 PM
