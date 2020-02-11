



An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who liked to look at it.



The Lineup:



Free Vision Rising Workshops: 5:00-7:00pm

Design a postcard sized vision board in support of survivors of gender violence. Have an open discussion, create positive, loving images to be donated to Verity or keep for yourself.



The Vagina Monologues 7:30-9:00pm

Discounts: Bring your mom or a male for $5 off. $10 max. discount.



Free entry for Volunteers!!

Email



*100% of all funds raised will support Verity, Sonoma County's Rape Crisis, Trauma, & Healing Center.



Based on dozens of interviews with women, The Vagina Monologues introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices that addresses women's sexuality and the social stigma surrounding rape and abuse, creating a new conversation about and with women. The play is meant to act as a mechanism for moving people to act to end violence.



