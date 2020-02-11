IT'S VALENTINE'S DAY! 💘💘💘💘💘💘💘

SO FOR ALL YOU LOVERS OUT THERE...... OFF WITH YOUR HEADS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ♠♣♥♦🃏



Ride with Bike Party, all you Queen of Hearts, this VALENTINE'S DAY as we roll on what we know to be all our own true loves: our bicycles.



Ride Starts at 12th ST BART/Frank Ogawa Plaza, ride ends ins Downtown Oakland near 12th St BART.



Anything Hearts and Valentines' day theme encouraged, but if you really want to get wacky about it, all Alice in Wonderland themed costumes are also more than appropriate ;) Come Mad Hatters, Cheshire Cats, Smokin' Catepillars.... we know all of y'all are out there.



Remember to bring LIGHTS (it will be dark!), a LOCK (we are all responsible for our own bikes and personal effects) and LAYERS (it's the Bay, it's winter, etc)



Make Bike Party fun and safe for EVERYONE by abiding by our six simple ride rules:

💌Stop at Lights

💕Stay to the Right

💖Ride Straight

💘Don't Hate

💝Pack your Trash

💟Don't Get Smashed



💞This will be a Bike Party for the books! BIKE PARTY!!!!💞 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/frank-ogaw...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 11th, 2020 10:33 AM