Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 2/24/2020
|Stay Strong in Troubled Times: Continue to be a Prophet in Your Own Times
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday February 24
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
|
Becoming A Prophet in Our Own Time: An Opportunity for Spiritual Elders
Guest Speaker: Prof. Mike Whitty
Professor Mike Whitty will reflect on utilizing our life wisdom, spirituality and optimism to empower ourselves to be a bright light on the path. Mike will cover opening our hearts fully to this moment in our life cycle while considering the opportunity of a role as a prophet in our our times. To engage our aging into saging and become spiritual elders.
We will discuss self acceptance, inner peace and personal bravery in facing life's worries as well as outer peace and fully trusting life.
Mike has been a pilgrim in the search for inner peace and outer peace, finding meaning, happiness in old age and the dream of an optimistic future.
For more event information: http://thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 11th, 2020 8:54 AM
