|Sunday February 23
|6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Leap Day Action Committee
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
Help paint banners, make flags, decorations, and props for Leap Day Action in Berkeley
What is Leap Day Climate Emergency Action 2020 in Berkeley?
Date: February 29, 2020 (Leap day)
Time: 2 pm - 5 pm
Location: Gather at Berkeley BART and then wandering through downtown Berkeley starting around 2:30
What: An extravagant spectacle and roving street party featuring music, performance, art installations and visits to banks and mega-corporations to encourage them to abandon their climate destroying ways and use their resources for life not death, freedom and joy not oppression and misery.
Uh, What?!? : This event isn’t a traditional protest nor is it another frivolous distraction while the world goes to hell around us. The technological / economic / political / cultural shifts necessary to save us require a re-organization of priorities to focus on love, beauty, fun and our connections with other people and away from competition, efficiency, power, money and conformity.
So it is appropriate that we use our extra day for a fun party to Declare Climate Emergency and demand that carbon be kept in the ground. People and the earth have to come before profit.
For more event information: https://leapdayaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 10th, 2020 8:47 PM
