Slingshot turns 32 years old - 1988 - 2020



Meet authors from the last 32 years, learn how you can get involved in Slingshot for the next 32 years. Display of back issues.



Vegan chocolate cake, zany free raffle for door prizes, get copies of issue #131 of the paper, maybe snacks, maybe music

