Party for 32 years of Slingshot newspaper publishing
Date
|Sunday March 08
Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type
|Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
|Slingshot collective
Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
|
Slingshot turns 32 years old - 1988 - 2020
Meet authors from the last 32 years, learn how you can get involved in Slingshot for the next 32 years. Display of back issues.
Vegan chocolate cake, zany free raffle for door prizes, get copies of issue #131 of the paper, maybe snacks, maybe music
For more event information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 10th, 2020 8:09 PM
