top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/14/2020
Forum on Coronavirus & Anti-China Racism + Iowa Caucus
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 14
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
While the Chinese government has taken extraordinary steps to control and stop the spread of the new Coronavirus, anti-Chinese racism is being spread through social and mainstream media. The promotion of anti-Chinese bigotry fits in with the government/corporate media campaign aimed at demonizing China, which is viewed by U.S. rulers as their main obstacle to global domination.

Plus - U.S. Democracy: Myths and Realities

What do the Iowa caucuses, the primary election process, and Trump’s State of the Union address tell us about the real state of “democracy” in the United States? Join us for presentations and discussion.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/254877898839954/
sm_facebook__02.14_anti-china_racism.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 10th, 2020 8:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code