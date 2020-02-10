



Plus - U.S. Democracy: Myths and Realities



What do the Iowa caucuses, the primary election process, and Trump’s State of the Union address tell us about the real state of “democracy” in the United States? Join us for presentations and discussion.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



