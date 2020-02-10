From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Forum on Coronavirus & Anti-China Racism + Iowa Caucus
|Friday February 14
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
|2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
While the Chinese government has taken extraordinary steps to control and stop the spread of the new Coronavirus, anti-Chinese racism is being spread through social and mainstream media. The promotion of anti-Chinese bigotry fits in with the government/corporate media campaign aimed at demonizing China, which is viewed by U.S. rulers as their main obstacle to global domination.
Plus - U.S. Democracy: Myths and Realities
What do the Iowa caucuses, the primary election process, and Trump’s State of the Union address tell us about the real state of “democracy” in the United States? Join us for presentations and discussion.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
