East Bay
Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: Capital and Its Discontents. - New Book!
Date Saturday March 21
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorStrike Debt Bay Area
Emailstrike.debt.bay.area [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Omni Commons (check whiteboard near entrance for room location, directions) 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland, CA
51jSX6nyxKL._SX333_BO1,204,203,200_.jpgStrike Debt Bay Area proudly hosts a non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, and Banking on the People.

This month we will be reading the four essays in the 2nd section of the book Capital and Its Discontents. (Chapters 6,7,8 & 9).

In an era of profound economic and ecological crisis, this collection unravels the dynamic contradictions at the heart of capitalism and points possible ways forward to a liberatory future. Through a series of incisive conversations with some of the most eminent thinkers and political economists on the Left—including Noam Chomsky, Tariq Ali, David Harvey, Ellen Meiksins Wood, Mike Davis, and Doug Henwood—Sasha Lilley examines the roots of the global economic meltdown, neoliberalism in the Global South and North, struggles against empire past and present, the eternal pendulum swing of social revolt, and the potentialities of the radical tradition in a time of austerity.

All are welcome!

For more event information: http://strike-debt-bay-area.tumblr.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 10th, 2020 8:26 AM
