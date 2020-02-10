'Shut Down Canada' underway as Canadian militarized police attack Wet'suwet'en by Brenda Norrell

Monday Feb 10th, 2020 4:19 AM

Wet'suwet'en brace for another day of raids on Monday, following 21 arrests, as convoys of militarized Canadian police raid and arrest Wet'suwet'en and their supporters in prayer. Mohawks are blocking trains, while the Ports of Vancouver and Delta are blocked, and lockdowns and shutdowns continue across Canada.