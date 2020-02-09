From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#Matrix4 Helicopters Buzzing S.F. At Night
Since around 6 p.m. tonight, a movie, Matrix4, has been buzzing the Union Square Financial District of San Francisco with a low flying helicopter, for 5 hours now, and counting, while we try to rest. This should be illegal.
Since the Democratic Party machine runs San Francisco's government, this is a good reminder to never vote Democrat or Republican. They have total contempt for all of us. You can be sure they City was paid a fortune for this irritating garbage.
For more on this insanity, see https://twitter.com/search?q=%23SF&src=hashtag_click with a quote that TWO helicopters will fly overhead at 300 to 1500 feet over the Financial District for a movie from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. This is very dangerous and of course interrupts urgently needed sleep. This garbage movie is not needed by anyone and has no business flying helicopters over a city at night. No one asked our permission and the City of San Francisco has committed a criminal act in allowing this outrage.
Since the Democratic Party machine runs San Francisco's government, this is a good reminder to never vote Democrat or Republican. They have total contempt for all of us. You can be sure they City was paid a fortune for this irritating garbage.
