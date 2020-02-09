top
Warm Response to Refuse Fascism Actions in LA This Weekend
by Curt Wechsler
Sunday Feb 9th, 2020 8:58 PM
The weekend Feb 7-9 marked the opening of the LA Philharmonic’s festival “The Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933,” and RefuseFascism.org was in the house on Friday to unfurl a 40 foot banner “TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW, REFUSEFASCISM.ORG” to exuberant applause.
sm_eqxy6zyu4aajnuz.jpg
original image (675x900)
Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen said of the festival that he has always been interested in the Weimar era for its "aesthetic, its humor and open possibilities, its artistic freedom in blending art forms and genres. But I feel there are also lessons and an urgent relevance in looking at that time today," adding, "progress is not inevitable, and perhaps we are living through something that is very similar to the Weimar Republic without knowing it.”

One concert-going couple found the banner action “fantastic and timely” and forwarded a ten-second video capturing it, which you can find on the website link below.

Refuse Fascism activists were also outside the #Oscars Sunday night, handing out anti-Trump buttons to all the guests as they are about to enter, reports Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh.

Kudos to Brad Pitt's acceptance speech, calling out the #SenateGOPCoverup was right!

Will the rest of us find the courage drive out a Fascist Regime? Mass sustained non-violent protest is needed NOW. Demand Trump/Pence #OutNow #Oscars
https://refusefascism.org/2020/02/09/warm-...
