Peace is Green! Join us on Valentine's Day to express our love for peace and for our planet on V-Day February 14 5pm in front of the MLK Library at 4th and San Fernando.



Organized by the Friday Peace Vigil, Santa Clara County Green Party, the SJ Peace & Justice Center and Code Pink.#LoveNotWar #LoveTrumpsHate #NoWarWithIran #RiseLoveResist

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 9th, 2020 4:55 PM