|On V-Day: Vigil for Love Not War
|Date
|Friday February 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Friday Peace Vigil, SJPJC, and others
|Location Details
|
In front of Martin Luther King, Jr Library
4th and San Fernando
San Jose, CA
|
Peace is Green! Join us on Valentine's Day to express our love for peace and for our planet on V-Day February 14 5pm in front of the MLK Library at 4th and San Fernando.
Organized by the Friday Peace Vigil, Santa Clara County Green Party, the SJ Peace & Justice Center and Code Pink.#LoveNotWar #LoveTrumpsHate #NoWarWithIran #RiseLoveResist
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 9th, 2020 4:55 PM
