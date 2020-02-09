View other events for the week of 2/21/2020
|Date
|Friday February 21
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|WILPF San Jose
|Location Details
|
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 S 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
|
Monthly meeting for Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom San Jose.
“The Mechanisms of Othering” was the keynote by john a powell at the Othering and Belonging Conference in 2015. Join us as we view a video of the keynote and discuss how to create belonging amongst people who see each other as different and how a belonging paradigm can reshape our world for the better.
Rowan Fairgrove takes the lead at this meeting and brings her experience with Belonging Circles to the discussion. She has led diverse spiritual groups and others as they bring urgent justice and inclusion issues to those in power.
For more event information: https://www.wilpfsanjose.org/recent-activi...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 9th, 2020 4:49 PM
