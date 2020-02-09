Sierra Club Northern Alameda County Group's Green Friday meets on the second Friday of the month in the Sierra Clubs Bay Chapter Office, 2530 San Pablo Ave. Berkeley. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.; the program runs from 7:30 to 9:00 including questions and discussion. Refreshments are served. A $3 donation is requested but not required. Our programs present speakers and topics discussing the important environmental issues of our time. All are welcome, Sierra Club members as well as nonmembers.



On February 14, 2020 Join us for an exciting evening to learn all about bats! Among the world's most populous mammals, they are often the least understood, and the least appreciated. Please come and support a new feature documentary about the role of bats in our ecosystem, and the humans working hard to protect them. White-nose syndrome is a fungal disease decimating bat colonies across the United States and Canada. Since 2006, approximately 7 million bats have perished. You'll see a segment from the film, The Invisible Mammal, and hear more about the project from director Kristin Tieche. You'll come away with a new appreciation for these incredible animals, and an opportunity to become part of this film project.



Kristin Tieche is an award-winning filmmaker. Her work has aired on National Geographic, Smithsonian Channel, Science Channel, Al Jazeera America, PBS, CBS5, Fox Worldwide, Link TV, Fine Living Channel, Food Network and Home and Garden. Kristin makes films about wildlife, sustainability and climate change, which provide viewers with immersive and visceral experiences that inspire action and transform minds. She is known for her award-winning films, including "Forms of Identification (2011), "The Spinster" (2013) and "Velo Visionaries" (2015-2017). She is currently producing the feature documentary, "The Invisible Mammal, about bats in North America as they combat disease, habitat destruction and climate change. She has worked as a producer and editor on feature documentaries, including Sundance Audience Award winning "Fuel" (2008), PBS/Independent Lens film, "Power Paths" (2009), and festival winner, Love Thy Nature (2014).Kristin holds a Master of Arts in Television, Radio and Film from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where she received awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in screenwriting and sound design.









