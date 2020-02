Call Against The Technologies Of The Devastation, Against The Mobile Industry, Against The by anarquistes contra la devastacio

Sunday Feb 9th, 2020 9:39 AM

Since 24 till 27 of February the featured event of the ICT industry- the MWC is going to be held in Barcelona. This gathering is arranged by GSMA, one of the most important organization in the world and more powerful than many governments. This year more than hundred thousand of CEOs and businessmen will attend MWC. All of them are ready to pay around the 800 -5000 euros for each access ticket.

On the one hand, this lucrative industry is a part of world's GDP with more than 3,9 trillion dollars. On the other hand, behind all that great profit are destruction, pain and oppression. Mines of lithium, tantalum, copper and cobalt destroy ecosystems and native communities all around the world but mostly in Chile, Bolivia and Africa. Furthermore, mobile's factories contaminate with massive production and the waste is not recycled. As well the 14% of CO2, which cause global warming, comes from the use of the ICT.