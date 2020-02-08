From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monday February 10
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
A'Roma Roasters Coffee and Tea
95 5th St, Santa Rosa, California 95401
The country is badly in need of a mass, energized movement for radical change, but the Democratic Party establishment has emerged as its main opponent. Bernie Sanders is running against Trump but his main foes come from within the Democratic Party elites, and thus his campaign presents itself as an insurgency against the Democratic Party itself.
The Sanders campaign is, at this moment, the vessel for a progressive insurgency within the confines of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has consistently acted against the interests of working people in the United States while trying to present itself as the only option for progressive values. It is a brake on the development of an independent and militant movement in the country.
Even if Sanders were elected president the capitalist centers of power would do everything, and we mean everything, to prevent these reforms from being implemented.
How, then, should progressives and socialists orient toward the 2020 election? Join us for a discussion of the significance of the mass movement fueling the Sanders campaign, the potential it carries for radicalizing working-class people, and the fight for socialism beyond the 2020 elections.
