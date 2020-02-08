Globally, workers are rising up against oppression and discrimination. In the U.S., working people still need to determine what kind of movement is needed to bring down the 1%. The leadership of Black workers and the demand for racial justice and integration as equals are essential elements to achieving revolution! Join the discussion after a presentation by Kristina Lee, Black and Chinese queer socialist feminist activist.



Lunch served from 1:00-2:30 ($8 donation). Program at 2:30 ($3-5 door donation).

