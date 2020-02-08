top
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Black Working-class Leadership: The Road to Revolution
Date Saturday February 22
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNancy Reiko Kato
Location Details
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Globally, workers are rising up against oppression and discrimination. In the U.S., working people still need to determine what kind of movement is needed to bring down the 1%. The leadership of Black workers and the demand for racial justice and integration as equals are essential elements to achieving revolution! Join the discussion after a presentation by Kristina Lee, Black and Chinese queer socialist feminist activist.

Lunch served from 1:00-2:30 ($8 donation). Program at 2:30 ($3-5 door donation).
For more event information: http://socialism.com

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 2:12 PM
