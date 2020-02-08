From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black Working-class Leadership: The Road to Revolution
|Saturday February 22
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Speaker
|Nancy Reiko Kato
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Globally, workers are rising up against oppression and discrimination. In the U.S., working people still need to determine what kind of movement is needed to bring down the 1%. The leadership of Black workers and the demand for racial justice and integration as equals are essential elements to achieving revolution! Join the discussion after a presentation by Kristina Lee, Black and Chinese queer socialist feminist activist.
Lunch served from 1:00-2:30 ($8 donation). Program at 2:30 ($3-5 door donation).
For more event information: http://socialism.com
