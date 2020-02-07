View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2020
|Revolt of the Dispossessed against Neoliberalism in Latin America and the Caribbean
|Date
|Sunday February 09
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|
NPML, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
|
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Revolt of the Dispossessed against Neoliberalism in Latin America and the Caribbean
With the Trump administration’s renewed emphasis on imposing the Monroe Doctrine to the Empire's so-called "backyard," the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean resist in a revolt of the dispossessed against neoliberalism. In this year in review, hear about the struggles in Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Bolivia, Haiti, and elsewhere along with the solidarity actions by North Americans in support of the social justice movements. The presenters are activists with the 34-year old human rights organization, Task Force on the Americas (https://taskforceamericas.org).
The presenters are Alice Loaiza, Alicia Jrapko, Rick Sterling, Marilyn Langlois, Bill Hackwell, and Roger Harris.
Sunday, February 9, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
For more event information: http://icssarx.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 7th, 2020 4:19 PM
