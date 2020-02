Revolt of the Dispossessed against Neoliberalism in Latin America and the Caribbean



With the Trump administration’s renewed emphasis on imposing the Monroe Doctrine to the Empire's so-called "backyard," the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean resist in a revolt of the dispossessed against neoliberalism. In this year in review, hear about the struggles in Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Bolivia, Haiti, and elsewhere along with the solidarity actions by North Americans in support of the social justice movements. The presenters are activists with the 34-year old human rights organization, Task Force on the Americas (

The presenters are Alice Loaiza, Alicia Jrapko, Rick Sterling, Marilyn Langlois, Bill Hackwell, and Roger Harris.



Sunday, February 9, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

