Tartine ILWU 6 Workers Celebrate In SF In Fight To Organize Company
A celebration was held by hundreds of workers at San Francisco 24th and Mission as the over 100 workers at Tartine bakery voted to join ILWU Local 6. Workers talk about why having a union is critical to their lives.
Hundreds of workers including Bay Area Tartine workers rallied on 2/6/20 at 24th and Mission in San Francisco.
The celebration was to announce their organizing efforts with ILWU Local 6. They spoke about why they unionized and why they chose the ILWU which led the San Francisco general strike in 1934.
The organizing drive also comes on the victory of the Anchor Steam brewery workers who won a union and contract after a one year fight. ILWU Local 6 continues to fight to get a contract VCA Mars in San Francisco.
We Won It! Anchor Steam Brewery ILWU Local 6 Workers Get A Union & Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-KYCOVsDQg
UNION TIME At Anchor Steam-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8
Anchor Brewing workers overwhelmingly approve first union contract
https://missionlocal.org/2019/12/breaking-anchor-brewery-workers-overwhelmingly-approve-first-union-contract/?fbclid=IwAR0ec0H4WMhnUCvojxXr5NadNvZZ4LV95YWuH3GtSeA36eG5iZ9-H2ruapA
Anchor Steam workers vote overwhelmingly to join ILWU
https://www.ilwu.org/anchor-steam-workers-vote-overwhelmingly-to-join-ilwu/
Anchor Steam Union
https://www.facebook.com/AnchorUnion/
SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY&t=289s
SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
A baker at Tartine spoke out about why she supported a union and how the workers are defending themselves.
Supporters of the unionization drive put Tartine union posters up and later went throughout the district to post them at shops.
Tartine baker talked about the organizing drive lessons and what it means for other workers.
