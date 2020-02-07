top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Tartine ILWU 6 Workers Celebrate In SF In Fight To Organize Company
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 7th, 2020 8:04 AM
A celebration was held by hundreds of workers at San Francisco 24th and Mission as the over 100 workers at Tartine bakery voted to join ILWU Local 6. Workers talk about why having a union is critical to their lives.
sm_img_9670.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of workers including Bay Area Tartine workers rallied on 2/6/20 at 24th and Mission in San Francisco.

The celebration was to announce their organizing efforts with ILWU Local 6. They spoke about why they unionized and why they chose the ILWU which led the San Francisco general strike in 1934.
The organizing drive also comes on the victory of the Anchor Steam brewery workers who won a union and contract after a one year fight. ILWU Local 6 continues to fight to get a contract VCA Mars in San Francisco.

Additional media:

We Won It! Anchor Steam Brewery ILWU Local 6 Workers Get A Union & Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-KYCOVsDQg

UNION TIME At Anchor Steam-ILWU Raises The Anchor In SF!
https://youtu.be/0nxji8aO6B8

Anchor Brewing workers overwhelmingly approve first union contract
https://missionlocal.org/2019/12/breaking-anchor-brewery-workers-overwhelmingly-approve-first-union-contract/?fbclid=IwAR0ec0H4WMhnUCvojxXr5NadNvZZ4LV95YWuH3GtSeA36eG5iZ9-H2ruapA

Anchor Steam workers vote overwhelmingly to join ILWU
https://www.ilwu.org/anchor-steam-workers-vote-overwhelmingly-to-join-ilwu/

Anchor Steam Union
https://www.facebook.com/AnchorUnion/

SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p2VYV-6dVY&t=289s

SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/

ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s

San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSzyIqU51s...
§Tartine Worker Speaks Out
by Labor Video Project Friday Feb 7th, 2020 8:04 AM
sm_img_9706.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A baker at Tartine spoke out about why she supported a union and how the workers are defending themselves.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSzyIqU51s...
§Tartine Posters At 24th St.
by Labor Video Project Friday Feb 7th, 2020 8:04 AM
sm_img_9655.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of the unionization drive put Tartine union posters up and later went throughout the district to post them at shops.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSzyIqU51s...
§Tartine Baker Speaks Out
by Labor Video Project Friday Feb 7th, 2020 8:04 AM
sm_img_9688.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Tartine baker talked about the organizing drive lessons and what it means for other workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSzyIqU51s...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Tartine Bakery workers plan to unionize with ILWU 6, complain of corporatization of Corp.repostFriday Feb 7th, 2020 10:20 AM
