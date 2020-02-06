



https://extinctionrebellion.us/ Come join your local Extinction Rebellion chapter in 30 minutes of climate healing-focused meditation or prayer. Any and all faiths and beliefs are welcome to join in quiet, respectful contemplation. Silent sitting will be Sunday, February 23 from 1 - 1:30 pm, with community conversation until 2 pm. In addition to a larger sign and some flyers being handed out, we will have some light cardboard signs to wear, so the message can be read, not heard.If you would like to participate, please bring your own firm/high pillow, neck travel pillow, or zafu for sitting. Something to sit on between yourself and the wood chips or sidewalk makes all the difference! An extra coat, blanket, or towel is also a good idea for cushioning your knees against the hard ground and keeping yourself warm. Sunglasses and hats may help shade your face from the sun.Participants, please be aware of the following guidelines: This is a non-violent, peaceful action. No aggressive behavior, alcohol or drug use, or weapons will be tolerated.For more information about Extinction Rebellion: Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:40 PM