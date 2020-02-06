From the Open-Publishing Calendar
View other events for the week of 3/21/2020
|Socialism 101: An Introduction to Socialism
|Saturday March 21
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Speak Out Now
|Berkeley City College Rm 34 (2050 Center St. 94704)
Monthly reading and discussion series for those interested in a better understanding of a socialist perspective. There are suggested readings (recommended but optional) can be found on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/191006665597807/?active_tab=about
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1910066655...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 9:06 PM
