top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 2/25/2020
Know Your Rights! Training
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 25
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch
Emailberkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com
Phone(510) 548-0425
Location Details
The Grassroots House
2022 Blake Street
Berkeley, CA 94705

*The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible.
* Learn what to do if you are stopped by police
* Techniques for documenting abuse
* How to respond to police misconduct
* Your legal rights during a detention
* Resources available to help you preserve evidence

Let's end racial profiling and police harassment of unhoused people in Berkeley!

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS TRAINING

WHEN: Tuesday, February 25 from 7 - 9p
WHERE: Grassroots House, 2022 Blake Street, Berkeley

The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible. Please email us at berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com with any accessibility requests.

This is a free event! Bring your bodies and your buddies, as well as questions, concerns, stories, resources.

Check out the Berkeley Copwatch Know Your Rights Pocket Card here: http://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/resources/pocketguide05.pdf
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2529768390...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 4:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 622.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code