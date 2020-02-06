

* Techniques for documenting abuse

* How to respond to police misconduct

* Your legal rights during a detention

* Resources available to help you preserve evidence



Let's end racial profiling and police harassment of unhoused people in Berkeley!



KNOW YOUR RIGHTS TRAINING



WHEN: Tuesday, February 25 from 7 - 9p

WHERE: Grassroots House, 2022 Blake Street, Berkeley



The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible. Please email us at



This is a free event! Bring your bodies and your buddies, as well as questions, concerns, stories, resources.



