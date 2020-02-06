From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
|Know Your Rights! Training
|Date
|Tuesday February 25
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Berkeley Copwatch
|berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com
|Phone
|(510) 548-0425
|Location Details
|
The Grassroots House
2022 Blake Street
Berkeley, CA 94705
*The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible.
|
* Learn what to do if you are stopped by police
* Techniques for documenting abuse
* How to respond to police misconduct
* Your legal rights during a detention
* Resources available to help you preserve evidence
Let's end racial profiling and police harassment of unhoused people in Berkeley!
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS TRAINING
WHEN: Tuesday, February 25 from 7 - 9p
WHERE: Grassroots House, 2022 Blake Street, Berkeley
The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible. Please email us at berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com with any accessibility requests.
This is a free event! Bring your bodies and your buddies, as well as questions, concerns, stories, resources.
Check out the Berkeley Copwatch Know Your Rights Pocket Card here: http://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/resources/pocketguide05.pdf
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2529768390...
