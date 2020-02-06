From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Revolutionary Feminist reading Group; Socialist Feminism:the First Decade by Gloria Martin
|Date
|Wednesday April 08
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party
|BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street
San Francisco
CA
|
Set in the tumultuous upsurges of the 1960s, and 70s, this unique book records the forging of the first Marxist socialist feminist party in history- the Freedom Socialist Party.
Read Chapters 5,6,7,8, plus Appendices: Forging ahead to form a national party based on the lessons of the first ten years.
Everyone welcome to join us in the final session. $3-5.00 requested per session.
For more event information: http://BayAreaFSP@socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 4:03 PM
► ▼ IMC Network