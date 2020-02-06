Free public reception for highly acclaimed photographic collection of portraits of 39 unsheltered people in Santa Rosa. Poet Michael Browne says of the exhibit, "These powerful images cover the gamut of human emotion...a beautiful vision made manifest to both educate and stir the depths of our humanity."



Each portrait has the answer to the question asked of each participant: "What would you like to say to the world?" Their answers may surprise you!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:03 PM