San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Revolutionary Feminist Reading Group
Date Tuesday February 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party
EmailBayAreaFSP @socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street
San Francisco CA
Set in the tumultuous upsurges of the 1960s and 70s, this unique book records the forging of the first Marxist socialist feminist party in history- the Freedom Socialist Party.

Read Chapter 2: Focusing on the political, taking principled Marxist position on the world and national struggles of the 70s

Everyone welcome and free to join any time. $3-5.00 Donation requested per session.
For more event information: http://BayAreaFSP@socialism.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 2:10 PM
