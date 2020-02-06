From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Revolutionary Feminist Reading Group
|Tuesday February 11
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Freedom Socialist Party
|BayAreaFSP @socialism.com
|415-864-1278
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street
San Francisco CA
Set in the tumultuous upsurges of the 1960s and 70s, this unique book records the forging of the first Marxist socialist feminist party in history- the Freedom Socialist Party.
Read Chapter 2: Focusing on the political, taking principled Marxist position on the world and national struggles of the 70s
Everyone welcome and free to join any time. $3-5.00 Donation requested per session.
For more event information: http://BayAreaFSP@socialism.com
