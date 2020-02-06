At San Francisco City Hall, a Teacher & Residents discuss the Superfund SF Treasure Island site, TIDA. Charter Schools & the systemic corruption in San Francisco.

A San Francisco teacher and other residents talked about serious health and safety conditions on Treasure Island that are leading to illness and other diseases.They also discuss the plan by the Treasure Island Development Authority TIDA set up by former Mayor Willie Brown to bring a new charter school, condos, and development projects on the contaminated Island despite the massive falsification of the $1 billion dollars clean-up by Tetra Tech and Test America.The latest plan of TIDA is to reopen the closed Treasure Island Elementary School and bring in a charter school that would be a threat to the children and the staff of the school.TIDA which is a non-profit organization run by the City and County of San Francisco set up by former mayor Willie Brown to allow for developers and speculators to control the development of the island without proper oversight. Mayor London Breed was appointed to help the development of this Superfund site continues to employ Amy Brownell, an environmental engineer for the San Francisco Department of Public Health whose salary is paid for by the Lennar Corporation which is the developer of Hunters Point and Treasure Island.Under California Proposition 39, supported by Netflix owner and charter privatizer Reed Hastings, charters are exempted from the Field Act which requires proper health and safety at public schools. Charter schools can be built and operated on toxic areas and at shopping malls.Speakers included SFUSD UESF retired teacher Mishwa Lee, Eric Brooks of Our City and Sarah Granville who read a statement from former SF Mayoral candidate Michelle Bravo.This interview was conducted on 2/4/20 at San Francisco City Hall.