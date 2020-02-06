top
Kamau Right Now: State of the 2020 Election w/ Robert Reich, Alicia Garza, Jamilah King
Date Wednesday February 26
Time 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMother Jones
Location Details
Berkeley Repertory's Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94704
Kamau Right Now: The State of the 2020 Election

Date and Time: Wed, February 26, 2020 @ 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Berkeley Repertory's Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94704

Tickets: $20
____________________________________________________________

Join W. Kamau Bell and special guests as they make sense of what’s going on in this chaotic political moment. Less than a week before Super Tuesday, Emmy award–winning comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell will team up with Mother Jones for a special night of all things Election 2020.

Join Kamau, organizer and panel guests

--Robert Reich, economist, author, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor (1993-1997)

--Alicia Garza, Black Lives Matter co-creator

--Jamilah King, Mother Jones reporter

as they make sense of what’s going on in this chaotic political moment and take stock of what we really need to know as we prepare to go to the polls.

Come caucus with Kamau!

Sponsored by Tides Foundation.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kamau-right-n...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:49 AM
