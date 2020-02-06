Kamau Right Now: The State of the 2020 Election



Date and Time: Wed, February 26, 2020 @ 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM



Location: Berkeley Repertory's Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94704



Tickets: $20

Join W. Kamau Bell and special guests as they make sense of what’s going on in this chaotic political moment. Less than a week before Super Tuesday, Emmy award–winning comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell will team up with Mother Jones for a special night of all things Election 2020.



Join Kamau, organizer and panel guests



--Robert Reich, economist, author, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor (1993-1997)



--Alicia Garza, Black Lives Matter co-creator



--Jamilah King, Mother Jones reporter



as they make sense of what’s going on in this chaotic political moment and take stock of what we really need to know as we prepare to go to the polls.



Come caucus with Kamau!



